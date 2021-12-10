In today’s analysis, we’ll look at two safe-haven currencies, the CHF and JPY. For the past four weeks, the pair is in a sideways trend, locked inside of a rectangle pattern, which tells us, that a breakout and – as a result – a major trading signal is close.
In which direction? Well, we are about to find out. In October, the price created a very handsome Head and Shoulders pattern (yellow), which in November resulted in a breakout of the neckline (green) and a further drop. What is amazing on this instrument is how the price respects the Fibonacci retracements. You can see, that the decline retraced the 38,2% Fibonacci of the uptrend that started in the middle of September. And that is actually the lower line of the current rectangle (grey). The upper line is the neckline mentioned before and it’s in the same the 23,6% Fibonacci.
How can traders approach this? It’s pretty simple, a breakout to the upside, so the price closing the day above the 23,5% Fibonacci will be a great buy signal. On the other hand, the price closing the day below the 38,2% Fibonacci will be an amazing signal to go short. As for now, traders have to be patient and wait. Great movements with high momentum are coming.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation
The dollar came under selling pressure after the US confirmed annual inflation at 6.8% in November, its highest in almost four decades. EUR/USD battles to recover above the 1.1300 level as government bond yields ticked lower.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI
GBP/USD changed course and trimmed early losses, now trading above 1.3230. Heating US inflation figures hint at steeper Federal Reserve tightening. Pound struggling with Omicron and Brexit headlines.
Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows
Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.
Ethereum primed to revisit $3,800 as support weakens
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how ETH could be bound for further loses.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?