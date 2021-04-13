As written this morning to CHF and Exchange rates predict Exchange rates, all 6 trades posted earned profits and extremely close to perfection. As mentioned many times, EUR/CHF isn't worth a click. It traded from neutral to neutral or middle range to middle range. An impossible trade to entry and target and typical EUR/CHF.

A price only cares about not only the price but the price path and this price path is clearly defined daily, weekly, monthly. A price must trade to its destination without choice. A price destination doesn't care about 98% to all the market blah blah spoken daily. Only care is target and destination.

A known price path in advance of a trade doesn't require a stop as a trade begins at entry and ends at target destination. A known target then defines the entry. Wrong is entry then guess to target.

The known price path further outlines perfectly multiple longs and shorts to continuous trading per currency pair and applies to day and weekly trades. We remain 90 miles ahead of the crowds and any banker.

All day and weekly trades factored literally by calculator, pen and paper. Its a 10 year method and won't ever change. These days, a method exists to enter a price and the trade appears in seconds. Then 2 minutes to factor 100% of the trade.

Results

USD/CHF

0.9281 to 0.9187. Actual 0.9259 to 0.9208. +51 pips.

NZD/CHF

0.6450 to 0.6516. Actual 0.6475 to 0.6513 then 0.6478. +35 pips

AUD/CHF

0.6991 to 0.7063. Actual 0.7022 to 0.7054 then 0.7019. +35 pips.

GBP/CHF

1.2631 to 1.2759. Actual 1.2742 to 1.2627. + 115 pips.

CAD/CHF

0.7304 to 0.7378. Actual 0.7358 to 0.7317.

EUR/CHF

1.0931 to 1.1043. Actual 1.0984 to 1.1016.