In this technical article we’re going to take a look at the Elliott Wave charts charts of CHFJPY forex pair published in members area of the website. As our members know CHFJPY is showing impulsive bullish sequences in the cycle from the January 2023 low. The pair has recently made pull back against the 158.8 pivot. The pair made clear 3 waves correction and gave us rally toward new highs as expected. In further text we’re going to explain the Elliott Wave pattern and trading setup.
CHF/JPY Elliott Wave 1 hour chart 08.06.2023
The pair has made 5 waves up in the rally from the 158.8 low which is labeled as wave ((i)) black. Current view suggests the pair can be still doing wave ((ii)). Pull back looks incomplete at the moment. So, we assume (c) blue leg is still in progress. The pair should ideally make another leg down toward 161.8-160.6 area – buyers zone. As our members know Blue boxes are based on 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension area , that we trade in 3, 7, or 11 swing corrective sequence. Once bounce reaches 50 Fibs against the(b)blue high , we will make long position risk free ( put SL at BE) and take partial profits. Invalidation for the long trades is break of 1.618 fib ext : 160.59.
CHFJPY Elliott Wave 1 hour chart 08.06.2023
CHFJPY made another leg down as we expected. However pull back missed to reach equal legs area by a few points. Correction completed slightly above equal legs area ( 161.81) at 161.9 low. The pair left us without the trade this time. Eventually we got break toward new highs as expected. We don’t recommend selling it and favor the long side still. We expect the intraday pull backs to keep finding buyers in 3,7,11 swings.
