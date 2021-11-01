CHFJPY is another instrument that has given us trading opportunity lately . The pair is showing impulsive sequences in the cycle from the September 20th low. Recently it made clear 3 waves pull back and found buyers at the blue box as we expected. In this technical blog we’re going to take a quick look at the charts of CHFJPY published in members area of the website and explain the Elliott Wave structure and trading strategy.

CHFJPY Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 10.24.2021

Current view suggests CHFJPY is doing 4 red corrections. Pull back is showing lower low sequences and looks incomplete at the moment. We expect to get another leg down toward 123.58-123.09 area. Although expecting another leg down, we recommended members to avoid selling the pair. As the main trend is bullish we expect buyers to appear at the blue box for 3 waves bounce at least. Once bounce reaches 50 Fibs against the X red high, we will make long position risk free ( put SL at BE). Invalidation for the trade would be break below 1.618 fibs extension: 123.09

Blue Boxes are no enemy areas, giving us 85% chance to get a bounce.

CHFJPY Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 10.27.2021

Eventually the pair has given us leg down toward blue box as expected. Buyers appeared at the marked zone and we are getting reaction from there. The rally from the blue box reached and exceeded 50 fibs against the ((b)) black connector. As a result members who took long positions should make them risk free ( move stop loss at the entry point) and also took partial profits. As far as the price stays above current low: 123.5, we can consider 4 red pull back done however need to see break above 10/21 – 3 red peak to confirm next leg up is in progress.

CHFJPY Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 10.31.2021

The pair gave us marginal break below previous low and turned higher again from 123.49 level. Long trades have been stopped out at the BE, without losses. We got nice rally that has broken previous 3 red peak, confirming the next leg up is in progress. Now, the pair remains bullish against the 123.495 low.

