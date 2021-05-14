The CHF basket is highting a potential topping formation. CHFJPY has been moving to the upside since September 2019. Although we have moved slightly higher than the bearish Crab pattern (120.72-120.85), with the CHF now turning over, this looks like a great opportunity to get short.

Looking for a move towards 116.00 over the medium term before buyers return.

Although other CHF pairs have the potential of corrections, I believe this will be a trend reversal.