Only 5 vital numbers for today's CHF/JPY: 119.42, 119.58, 119.90, 120.33 and 120.64. The overall driving average is located at 115.70 and in April 114.52. The extra added pips to the overall shortest term average raises the target to 115.17. This means the 115.70 line will drop below 115.17 as CHF/JPY trades lower. Or either way, a 6 and 800 pip trade prevails.

For the week overbought and short if traded exists at 121.84 and 121.93 to target 120.62 then 120.44. The longer range target over the next week or so exists at 119.95, 119.32 and 118.58.

As written in weekly commentary, USD/JPY short at 110.63 and 110.70 then reverse short to 109.84 then 109.50. The lower USD/JPY will assist in the drop to CHF/JPY as higher levels to CHF/JPY are not expected.

Levels and trades however were provided for CHF/JPY in case this market decides to travel erratic. USD/JPY weekly highs so far achieved 110.53 and 10 pips shy of 110.63 short point.

Dead mover USD/JPY is the main pair holding progress to further downside to JPY cross pairs. Recall last week, USD/JPY traded 103 pips while most currencies traveled 2 and 300 pips.

Overall patience to CHF/JPY targets as currency markets trade in the slowest price speeds and most compressed ranges since the 1972 free float. Year 2022 is the 50th year to the free float and this means extreme danger. Since the BOE as the first central bank in 1694, markets trade in 50 year periods and highlighted by 4 quadrants of 12 1/2 years.

50 year periods and 4 quadrants

Currency markets are in the 4th quadrant of the 50 year period. Previous 4th quadrant periods were always hectic to prices as markets are in the finall stages of the overall 50 year cycle. Inflation out of control, stimulus, economic experiments, wild balance sheets and unsure to overall economics is typical to 4th quadrants and leads to crazy prices without trends.

A new 1st period for the first quadrant will eventually prevail but we will see a wholesale market change from the previous 50 year period. A new market will trade but who knows to the type of markets. Previous 1st period markets traded wonderful trends under superb economics. Then comes 2nd period markets crashes and 3rd period recoveries to 4th period craziness.

This current 50 year period was designed to move by interest rates and the first ever tried in all previous 50 year cycles. Possibly another Gold standard will exist in which case, market trading is over and done. The IMF's SDR also means market trading is over and done as SDR's and Gold standards hasn't moved markets since 1694.