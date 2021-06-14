Slow start to the week. FOMC meeting is the major highlight of the economic calendar, along with US producer prices and retail sales data, which should not have a notable impact on Fed’s decision. US indices are preparing to renew record, as investors are looking for the next meme stock that could see its price boosted by Redditers. Elsewhere, Bitcoin recovers on Elon Musk’s pledge to resume transactions in Bitcoin if the mining gets green enough to convince him that Bitcoin transactions are not adding to pollution concerns on a planet that’s already struggling with serious climate issues. One other name that fits into G7’s new B3W project is the no-cow Oatly, that sees its price boosted since its debut in Nasdaq last month. Is it worth buying the stock?
EUR/USD retreats to monthly lows around 1.2100 amid pre-Fed jitters
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.21 as tensions mount ahead of the critical Fed meeting on Wednesday. A belated response to rising inflation boosted the dollar on Friday. Negotiations on infrastructure are also awaited.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.4100 amid UK reopening delay
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, around the lows. UK PM Johnson is set to allow a four-week delay to Britain's reopening. Brexit acrimony and dollar strength also weigh on the currency pair.
Gold: Focus on daily close, as XAU/USD breaches key support ahead of FOMC
Gold price pressurizes weekly lows, as the US dollar holds the firmer ground. Strong US data, stimulus woes and G7 on China keep investors on the edge ahead of FOMC. Gold bears eye daily closing below the 2.5-month-long trendline support for further declines.
Ethereum might create another opportunity for buyers to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price has tagged a resistance level at $2,552 but failed to breach through. This rejection and the lack of buying pressure have played a role in preventing the rise of ETH price. The bullish momentum that evolves at either of these levels might target the range high at $2,909.
Fed balance sheet hits record high and equities follow suit
Another week another record high for stocks as equity markets power on. The theme of 2021 is back on track as yet another record high strengthens the series of records that 2021 has so far chalked up.