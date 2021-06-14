Slow start to the week. FOMC meeting is the major highlight of the economic calendar, along with US producer prices and retail sales data, which should not have a notable impact on Fed’s decision. US indices are preparing to renew record, as investors are looking for the next meme stock that could see its price boosted by Redditers. Elsewhere, Bitcoin recovers on Elon Musk’s pledge to resume transactions in Bitcoin if the mining gets green enough to convince him that Bitcoin transactions are not adding to pollution concerns on a planet that’s already struggling with serious climate issues. One other name that fits into G7’s new B3W project is the no-cow Oatly, that sees its price boosted since its debut in Nasdaq last month. Is it worth buying the stock?