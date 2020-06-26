Chart of The Week: USD/CAD ripening for a short, bulls target major supply zone

- USD/CAD bulls in charge, targeting a golden ratio and supply zone.
- Longer-term trendline support remains compelling to the downside.
USD/CAD has been a very interesting pair on the multi-timeframe analysis, inching towards a golden ratio on the Fibonaccis while taking on the 4HR 200 moving average and eating into seller's buy stops on the way there.
In the following analysis, we look at the monthly, weekly and daily charts for longer-term bearish conditions and then drill down to the 4-hour candles, noting the favourable conditions for the bulls in MACD with price supported at near term structure.
Monthly outlook
Price has been rejected at prior structure and at the 78.6% Fib, now being supported back above the 61.8% Fib at longer-term structure. The monthly trendline remains compelling for a third test within the current bearish constructive correction.
Weekly outlook
We note the test of a 50% mean reversion of the downside impulse and a higher 61.8% Fib with the confluence of prior structure.
Daily outlook
Bulls are in charge and in pursuit of the 200-day moving average and confluence with the 61.8% Fib target. Failure there opens risk back to the downside support structure.
4-HR outlook
MACD is bullish and price is grinding through prior resistance structure within the breakout of trend line resistance. Price could struggle at impending supply zone opening prospects for a re-run back to the downside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Undermined by risk-aversion
The EUR/USD pair closed a second consecutive week just a handful of pips above the 1.1200 level, unchanged on Friday. ECB’s President Lagarde said that the current crisis is worse than the 2008 one. EUR/USD neutral-to-bearish could accelerate its slump once below 1.1170.
GBP/USD: Brexit tensions to keep the Pound pressured
The GBP/USD pair collapsed Friday, reaching a fresh June low of 1.2314, recovering some modest 20 pips ahead of the close. UK PM Johnson announced a task force meant to fuel the kingdom’s economic recovery. GBP/USD technically bearish and heading towards the 1.2200 region.
Keltner-Bollinger pattern on Bitcoin dominance
Keltner-Bollinger pattern activation predicts strong movement in the Bitcoin dominance chart in the coming sessions. The most likely development would negatively affect BTC, but it would put the cryptos on the path of the moon.
Gold appreciates $20 to approach long-term highs at $1.779
Gold prices have bounced up strongly at $1,747 lows, to regain lost ground and return to $1,765 area, a few pips below multi-year highs at $1,779. The deteriorated market sentiment amid the global increase of COVID-19 cases has increased demand for the precious metal.
WTI: Mildly bid above $39.00 amid Iranian concerns, risk reset
WTI takes the bids around $39.30, up 0.65% on a day, during the pre-European session on Friday. The energy benchmark recently benefited from the headlines concerning Iran while also cheering the consolidation in the market sentiment.