Chart of The Week: USD/CAD ripening for a short, bulls target major supply zone

USD/CAD bulls in charge, targeting a golden ratio and supply zone.

Longer-term trendline support remains compelling to the downside.

USD/CAD has been a very interesting pair on the multi-timeframe analysis, inching towards a golden ratio on the Fibonaccis while taking on the 4HR 200 moving average and eating into seller's buy stops on the way there.

In the following analysis, we look at the monthly, weekly and daily charts for longer-term bearish conditions and then drill down to the 4-hour candles, noting the favourable conditions for the bulls in MACD with price supported at near term structure.

Monthly outlook

Price has been rejected at prior structure and at the 78.6% Fib, now being supported back above the 61.8% Fib at longer-term structure. The monthly trendline remains compelling for a third test within the current bearish constructive correction.

Weekly outlook

We note the test of a 50% mean reversion of the downside impulse and a higher 61.8% Fib with the confluence of prior structure.

Daily outlook

Bulls are in charge and in pursuit of the 200-day moving average and confluence with the 61.8% Fib target. Failure there opens risk back to the downside support structure.

4-HR outlook

MACD is bullish and price is grinding through prior resistance structure within the breakout of trend line resistance. Price could struggle at impending supply zone opening prospects for a re-run back to the downside.