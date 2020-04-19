The markets are seeing a continued deterioration in crude prices, despite the 9.7m OPEC+ production cut, the shale cutbacks as well as improved risk appetite. Inventory accumulation and the COVID-19 induced demand shock has sent the price of oil to the lowest levels since November 2001. Fundamentally, lower prices could also encourage shuttering of capacity to prevent overfill on storage facilities. While there is the case for lower prices still, with the market in fierce distribution, liquidity on the upside could be targeted prior to another downside impulse.

WTI Monthly Chart: Major support structure

The price of WTI is testing a key monthly support and there is a technically bullish prospect at this juncture. Technically, there are some key upside Fibonacci retracement levels which are as follows:

The golden ratio, the 61.8% Fibonacci target, comes in the mid $24 handle. However, there are a number of resistances on the way there as follows:

On the break of immediate resistance, (trendline and 20-hour moving average), the 23.6% Fibo has a confluence of prior support and the 50-hour ma. The 38.2% Fibo aligns with prior structure and the 50% mean reversion of the downside moves meets the 200-hour ma, guarding the 61.8% target.