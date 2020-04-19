The markets are seeing a continued deterioration in crude prices, despite the 9.7m OPEC+ production cut, the shale cutbacks as well as improved risk appetite. Inventory accumulation and the COVID-19 induced demand shock has sent the price of oil to the lowest levels since November 2001. Fundamentally, lower prices could also encourage shuttering of capacity to prevent overfill on storage facilities. While there is the case for lower prices still, with the market in fierce distribution, liquidity on the upside could be targeted prior to another downside impulse.
WTI Monthly Chart: Major support structure
The price of WTI is testing a key monthly support and there is a technically bullish prospect at this juncture. Technically, there are some key upside Fibonacci retracement levels which are as follows:
The golden ratio, the 61.8% Fibonacci target, comes in the mid $24 handle. However, there are a number of resistances on the way there as follows:
On the break of immediate resistance, (trendline and 20-hour moving average), the 23.6% Fibo has a confluence of prior support and the 50-hour ma. The 38.2% Fibo aligns with prior structure and the 50% mean reversion of the downside moves meets the 200-hour ma, guarding the 61.8% target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.0850 amid coronabonds clash
EUR/USD has kicked off the week with moderate losses as European leaders remain divided over coronabonds, mutualizing the debt. Coronavirus figures are on the decline worldwide and US politicians are nearing another aid package.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2450 amid UK coronavirus issues
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2450, down. Criticism about the UK's coronavirus handling, PM Johnson's cautious approach to lifting the lockdown, and Brexit talks are all weighing on the pound.
Cryptocurrencies: Extreme fear despite the highest levels since March
There is a significant divergence between the market sentiment and the current technical situation on the crypto board. Bitcoin and XRP are still weak against the strength shown by Ether last week. Ether's dominance could go into a full-bullish mode in the next few days.
WTI: Recovery falters near $17.80, 20-year lows back in sight
WTI bears fight back control amid heightening oversupply concerns. 20-year low of $16.59 at risk amid bearish sentiment. Dollar strength, coronavirus led demand concerns to weigh.
Gold trades with modest losses near 1-week lows, around $1675 region
Gold edged lower on the first day of a new trading week and dropped to one-week lows, around the $1672-71 support area in the last hour.