AUD/USD making tracks to the upside in weekly reversals.

Key support structure so far holding up, the 50-day moving average comes as minor support.

AUD/USD has been a strong performer of late in a series of consecutive bullish weekly reversals of the 2020 downtrend. However, the path of least resistance is probably to the downside while below 0.6750. We have minor support along the 50-day moving average as well as the 4-hr 21 moving average. Bears will have their eyes set on the 15th and 21st April lows around 0.6265/55.

Monthly Chart: Reversing the 2020 decline

In the longer-term time frame, we can see price is recovering from the 2020 decline and is set for 100% recovery having exceded a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement already

Daily Chart: Bulls supported by 50-DMA pulling away from key support, targeting 0.67 handle

In the daily chart, the price is entering a fresh impulse to the upside and moving away from a critical support structure. Bulls have the Oct and Feb prior support as a bullish target to complete a 100% Fibonacci retracement of the Feb decline.

4-HR Chart: Bulls above the 21 and 50 moving averages

In the 4-HR chart, as the pair is attempting a break of the prior highs, in a fresh impulse, we can now clearly mark up the support structure which AUD has held. Bullishly, the pair is also above the 21 and 50 4-hour moving averages.