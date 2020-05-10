- AUD/USD making tracks to the upside in weekly reversals.
- Key support structure so far holding up, the 50-day moving average comes as minor support.
AUD/USD has been a strong performer of late in a series of consecutive bullish weekly reversals of the 2020 downtrend. However, the path of least resistance is probably to the downside while below 0.6750. We have minor support along the 50-day moving average as well as the 4-hr 21 moving average. Bears will have their eyes set on the 15th and 21st April lows around 0.6265/55.
Monthly Chart: Reversing the 2020 decline
In the longer-term time frame, we can see price is recovering from the 2020 decline and is set for 100% recovery having exceded a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement already
Daily Chart: Bulls supported by 50-DMA pulling away from key support, targeting 0.67 handle
In the daily chart, the price is entering a fresh impulse to the upside and moving away from a critical support structure. Bulls have the Oct and Feb prior support as a bullish target to complete a 100% Fibonacci retracement of the Feb decline.
4-HR Chart: Bulls above the 21 and 50 moving averages
In the 4-HR chart, as the pair is attempting a break of the prior highs, in a fresh impulse, we can now clearly mark up the support structure which AUD has held. Bullishly, the pair is also above the 21 and 50 4-hour moving averages.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
