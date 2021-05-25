The USDJPY is looking vulnerable to a move lower as the pair is back below the 50dma and also probing a long term (2021) ascending trend line. The reason why we are watching this closely develop is that bonds look like they are regaining their footing, which may send yields lower near term. The USDJPY and XXXJPY have been fairly well correlated to yields recently, so a move lower there could allow for the USDJPY to revisit the 107.44 support near term which were the April lows.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Up for a bumpy ride, 1.2280 guards immediate upside
EUR/USD consolidates the jump to a fresh multi-day high of around 1.2250 during the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. The quote keeps upside break of February high amid bullish MACD, which in turn backs the pair buyers.
GBP/USD: UK progressive reopening underpins the pound
The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.4210 but retreated from the level to close the day unchanged around 1.4150. There was no particular catalyst for the pair’s decline, although modest dollar’s demand during US trading hours kept the pair near its daily lows through the American session.
Gold consolidates run-up to early January top around $1,900
Gold (XAU/USD) bulls catch a breather around $1,900, recently easing to $1,898.72, following a notable rise to refresh multi-day high, during the initial Asian session on Wednesday.
Dogecoin price consolidates while DOGE targets $1
Dogecoin price has begun consolidating along the 50-day SMA and above the midline of the descending channel since May 20. Over the last few days, the relative strength shown by DOGE is a noteworthy divergence considering that it was created as a joke and has no utility.
RBNZ Preview: Improving economic performance but same policy
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is likely to maintain its monetary policy settings at its meeting on Wednesday, taking into account improving economic performance, the country’s nascent vaccination campaign and concerns over the new Indian covid variant.