The last month the USDSEK failed to hit a new low for 2021 which sets up a long term higher low. And with the pair looking to break the 8.4900 level the risk would be for a move back towards the 200dma and the 161% Fibonacci extension at the 8.6619 level which also happens to be near the lows of August 2020 as well. Notice the broken (red) trend line and how the market has respected it since the fall of 2020.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD awaits RBA on the way to 0.7800, market sentiment favors bulls
AUD/USD wavers inside the latest triangular formation at Monday’s top. Risks remain positive, back the bulls after snapping two-day losing streak.
Gold: Bulls moving out, bears moving in eyeing $1,685
Bears in control, with $1,685 on the cards on a break of $1,703. Significant longs being closed as markets take profit on long gold futures positioning.
Dogecoin price aims for greatness after developers release new update in two years
Dogecoin price is on the verge of a significant 25% breakout. The digital asset receives its first update since 2019 due to increase in demand. DOGE was listed on Phemex with up to 20x leverage.
S&P 500 Goldman says emphatic No, rates are not a risk to equity valuations
Goldman Sachs Chief US Equity Strategist David Kostin said in his weekly note to clients that inflationary concerns were not a risk to equity valuations.
US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.