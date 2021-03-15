The rally in the USD/JPY has been relentless since the break of 106.25 as it has been tracking US bond yields higher as of late. Daily RSI is very overbought and we are testing a multi year trend line from the May 2015 highs. Traders may be trying to "fade" this move, but the risk remains for a break of 109.30 may accelerate a short squeeze to the 110.00 level. A move below the 108.30 level could trigger some near term sell stops.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure but above 1.1900
The EUR/USD pair is down for a second consecutive day, trading in the 1.1920/30 price zone as the AstraZeneca vaccine woes continue with more European countries suspending its use.
GBP/USD losses 1.3900 as mood deteriorates
The American dollar managed to to gain some ground as stocks underperform. GBP/USD fell to 1.3852, bouncing some 30 pips afterward.
XAU/USD consolidates within thin ranges as traders await key events this week
It’s been a very subdued session for spot gold (XAU/USD); the precious metal has admittedly moved a little higher and looks set to close Monday trade with gains of about 0.2% but has remained rangebound between a very narrow $1722-$1734ish trading range.
Cardano is targeting a descent towards $0.7
Cardano price had a major breakdown from a key pattern on the daily chart. The digital asset is at risk of yet another bearish break from a short-term pattern. The only chance for ADA bulls is to hold a critical support level.
Alibaba (BABA) China asks Alibaba to shed some of its media assets-WSJ
China is requesting Alibaba (BABA) to divest some of its media assets according to Reuters, citing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). China is increasingly concerned about Alibaba's growing influence over public opinion according to a report carried by Benzinga citing Dow Jones.