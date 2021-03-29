One of the pairs that we watch when trading the USD/JPY is the USD/CNH. And with the USD/CNH moving to new highs on the year and to the highest levels since December 2020, maybe this is an indication of further gains of the USD/JPY beyond 110.00. However, you want to use the USD/CNH from a correlation standpoint is up to you, however this move higher was well telegraphed in January when new lows in price had a divergent daily RSI. To me, it seems like a move back towards the 200dma in the coming weeks seems likely.

