The Swissy USDCHF hit some major resistance today, and a confluence of other resistance. Previous resistance from early October. Also, the 78% retracement of the September 30th highs to November 1st lows. But the most important resistance is that we hit the trend line that has been hit multiple times from the April 19th, 2019 highs. While below the .9330 level the risk is for a move back to the 200dma while the long-term triangle consolidation continues to form.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD facing resistance at 1.1360, above attention would turn to 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair continued with the recovery from the lowest level since July 2020, near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1358, just a two-day high. The euro and the Swiss franc are up versus the dollar and among the top performers of the day.
GBP/USD struggles to stay above 1.3500
GBP/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.3500 on Thursday as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for the next significant catalyst. The mid-tier data releases from the US were largely ignored by market participants.
Gold: Precious metal succumbs to dollar strength, profit-taking, levels to watch Premium
An asset that fails to benefit from good news is exposing its weakness – this adage is relevant for gold. XAU is struggling to hold onto $1,860, despite the drop of US 10-year yields below 1.60%. What would happen if yields return to attack 1.65%? That could erase a substantial chunk of the rally.
Why analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin price despite recent pullback
Bitcoin price has plunged 10% since November 15 as the leading cryptocurrency’s momentum shifted to the downside. Although BTC is confronted by several technical obstacles, it appears that the flagship digital asset has secured reliable support to prevent further losses.
Is the Federal Reserve leading markets back to normality? Premium
The Fed is not the first central bank to propose ending its emergency monetary policy. The BoC has already stopped its bond-buying. But the American institution is far more influential and will lead the parade of higher interest rates. What are the currency and market implications in the new and very different economic world?