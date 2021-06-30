It's really hard to get bullish the USDCHF ahead of a key piece of data this week (NFP) after such a strong move with the bull flag pattern developing, but you can't ignore the move. The target of the bull flag pattern is pointing towards the .9400 level. However, we are facing the key retracement at the .9267 which is the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the highs this April to the double bottom lows in May/June. But pullbacks have been shallow and anyone on the short side of the USDCHF is well aware of this. A move to the .9400 level would find two trend lines: the April 2019 to current trend line. And the broken trend line from the lows of 2015 touching March 2020 lows and Sept 2020 highs. The .9400 level could offer a great risk/reward level for fresh shorts if we see it again soon.

Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.