The Silver market has traded above the 200dma since May of 2020 and now we closed below it and is looking to test key horizontal support at the 22.25 level near term. The RSI is nearing oversold so a dip towards this key horizontal support may find buyers for those traders wanting to be long the silver market.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1700 level
Upbeat US Consumer Confidence and fresh over one-year highs for US Treasury yields pushing the greenback higher across the board.
GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3750, as rising US yields are boosting the dollar. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is keeping sterling only relatively bid in comparison to other currencies.
Gold: Bears attacking critical weekly support
The Archegos fallout and higher Treasury yields continue to cast a shadow of uncertainty over markets, but despite that, gold prices are down heavily as the USD picks up the safe-haven title instead.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: PayPal bolsters mainstream adoption supporting cryptocurrency payments
PayPal has announced that its US-based users will pay online merchants around the world using cryptocurrencies. The move is geared toward boosting the adoption of digital assets into mainstream commerce.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence rockets to 12-month high, dollar follows
The combination of widespread vaccination, a reviving labor market and the stimulus sweetener has brought consumer optimism to its highest levels since the pandemic arrived last winter.