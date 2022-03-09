The Nikkei broke down over the last couple weeks since I talked about it (double top play) on the "Trade Off" show, episode 7 on January 27th as expected, but is it time for a bounce?
My assumption is it is dangerous chasing the market down at these levels. There are a few things forking "against" shorts at these levels:
- The Nikkei 225 has reached the 161% golden Fibonacci extension level of the Aug 2021 lows to Sept 2021 highs. That level is at 24,488.
- The Nikkei is also testing the highs from Oct 2018 (previous highs once resistance now support)
- Daily RSI is reaching oversold.
The risk is a bounce near term, but looking to sell rallies back above the 26,000 level makes more sense to me. Ultimately, the double top and range extension takes us back to the 23,000 level.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure sub-0.7300
AUD/USD struggles for clear directions around 0.7270 during Wednesday’s Asian session, after declining to the fresh one-week low on breaking the 200-DMA. Even so, the Aussie pair’s clear U-turn from the one-year-old descending trend line.
Gold holds below a key technical -61.8% golden ratio
Gold, XAU/USD is a touch soft in early Asia, down 0.13% at the time of writing as the price backs away from a key technical level on the longer-term charts, namely the golden -61.8% ratio of 2021's range.
EUR/USD confirms falling wedge but bulls needs validation from 1.0930
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.0900, following the first positive daily closing in six. The major currency pair fades Monday’s bounce off the lowest levels last seen during May 2020. Multiple supports to test bears before March 2020 low.
Solana price must breach this level for SOL to enter a new bull run
Solana price is very close to breaking down below one of the strongest bearish patterns in technical analysis: the descending triangle. If sellers can take control and push Solana below the formation, a 40% wipeout is very likely to occur.
The volatility in commodities is excessive and not warranted
The focus on US and global inflation is premature because the peaks and valleys in commodities are still unfolding. Worries about commodities are rife, especially copper and aluminum, where we can run out of stockpiles this year.