Chart of the Day: Nasdaq composite

Sometimes looking at the Nasdaq composite vs the Nasdaq 100 is something I will do when looking at the index. Today, the Nasdaq composite challenged the underside of the broken ascending trend line and hit the 50% retracement of the all-time highs from last month to the lows last week. While below the 13275 level longs should be very careful, but a break of the 13300 level could clear the way for a move back above the 14000 level once again.