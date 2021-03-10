Chart of the Day: Nasdaq composite

Sometimes looking at the Nasdaq composite vs the Nasdaq 100 is something I will do when looking at the index. Today, the Nasdaq composite challenged the underside of the broken ascending trend line and hit the 50% retracement of the all-time highs from last month to the lows last week. While below the 13275 level longs should be very careful, but a break of the 13300 level could clear the way for a move back above the 14000 level once again.
EUR/USD extends its recovery above 1.1900
The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1920 price zone, advancing as US Treasury yields weakened. Dollar losses still moderated across the board.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.39 as the dollar cedes ground
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders. US inflation missed estimates.
Gold: Bulls stepping in at monthly support, target a 61.8% Fibo of weekly downtrend
The daily chart is trapped between support and resistance, but on a break of the resistance, bulls can target a 50% mean reversion ahead of the weekly 61.8% Fibo target.
Cardano price is ready for a rebound to new all-time highs
Cardano had a massive rally in 2021 and remained in a daily uptrend despite the recent sell-off. Now, after ADA bulls held a key support level, Cardano is ready for a new leg up, potentially to new all-time highs above $1.48.
Roblox Corp kicks off trading with a pop to $74 vs. reference price of $45
Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) has kicked off trading on Wall Street with a post-direct listing pop, hitting a high of $74.83, up some 14% and surpassing estimates of a $60-65 price range.