Gold is turning lower
Following the FED, gold initially stalled and then turned lower from the ascending wedge's T/L resistance and is about to break down from here.
Today we closed the day below the wedge and the 200DMA and this points to a reversal and pullback to the breakout area at $1730. Keep looking lower for now as long as we keep trading below $1805.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: 200-EMA probes bears on their way to 0.6550
AUD/USD struggles to defend the 0.6700 threshold as traders lick their wounds early Friday, after witnessing the biggest daily fall in 33 months.The Aussie pair remains on the seller’s radar as it keeps the recent downside break of the three-week-old support line.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0600, downside looks likely despite higher ECB rate peak guidance
The EUR/USD pair has picked bids after dropping to near the round-level support of 1.0600 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair has turned sideways around 1.0620 but is likely to witness pressure amid negative market sentiment.
Gold bears attack $1,775 support with eyes on PMIs
Gold price holds lower ground near $1,777-76 support during early Friday morning in Asia. The precious metal remains on the seller’s radar ahead of the key PMIs data from the UK, Europe and the US for December.
Crypto.com becomes the first crypto exchange to receive a Payment Institution license in Brazil
Crypto.com is pushing its presence in the world by obtaining regulatory approvals and licenses from authorities. The exchange's success in being able to do so despite the recent FTX debacle speaks volumes about its credibility.
The dollar got sold off again on the Fed story
The dollar got sold off again on the Fed story, evidence that once again the markets and the Fed are not marching to the same drummer. The Fed said higher for longer and the CME FedWatcher tool showed a drop in the expected rates for next year