Traders love to buy dips and sell rallies, especially when we feel something is "overbought" or "oversold." Gold is probably in the 'oversold" camp as RSI remains in oversold territory and now at/near key support. We have been targeting (at Forex Analytix) the 1670 to complete and AB=CD or bear flag pattern. Now that we are about here, is it time to buy? Yields rallying while bonds drop globally is the risk for further losses, but I will be watching how the gold market responds at the 1641 161% Fibonacci golden ratio retracement should we get there.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounced from 0.7700 but remains under strong pressure
The American dollar is the overall winner after US Fed’s head, Jerome Powell, sent yields to fresh one-year highs. AUD/USD at risk of accelerating its slump.
EUR/USD nears February low as Fed's Powell not concerned about yields
EUR/USD is under strong selling pressure and nearing February monthly low at 1.1951 as Powell's words send US Treasury yields to fresh one-year highs, which in turn, boost the greenback. Wall Street in sell-off mode.
XAU/USD bounces off nine-month low below $1,700 but remains vulnerable
Gold bears catch a breather near the lowest since June 2020. Treasury yields stay strong near one-year top as Fed’s Powell joined the league of ECB but couldn’t placate bond bears.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).