A bull flag or a breakdown? That's the question which should be answered following the CPI data tomorrow in North American trade. Inflation metrics have been running hot as of late and CPI data has either beat or come "in line" with forecasts all of 2021. A strong CPI beat tomorrow could boost the US Dollar across the board as the market would anticipate the FOMC to start tapering bond purchases later this year. A miss, could send the USD lower (and stocks higher) conversely. A great setup, especially for a miss would be the GBPUSD as the Sterling as held up very well against recent USD strength. A move above the 1.3900 could signal a move to 1.4000 again. However, a strong number would negate the bull flag pattern and we could trade back below the 1.3700 level again on a clean break of the 1.3800 level tomorrow.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed near 1.1700 amid tepid local data
EUR/USD is stuck around 1.1720 as solid dollar’s demand persists while the shared currency gives up to tepid German data. Investors welcome US news on infrastructure investment, eyes on US inflation data.
GBP/USD: Mounting pressure amid persistent dollar’s strength
The GBP/USD pair trades near a daily low of 1.3827 after spending most of the day hovering around the 1.3850 level. The pair gave up after Wall Street’s opening and news that the US Senate had approved the infrastructure bill.
Gold Price bulls eye a 50% mean reversion
Gold is consolidating at a key support structure as the US dollar and yields press on. Bulls have their eyes on corrections and for a continuation in gold higher to test 50% of the drop.
Three reasons why SafeMoon price will decline to $0.00000110
Safemoon fails to hold the largest one-day gain since the May 6 rally of 59.79%, while declining back below the upper trend line of the descending triangle, the May 19 low of $0.00000261 and the 20-day SMA at $0.00000252.
Inflation can be a monster and run on its own rules
One of our Rules is that the “institutional factor” is the most powerful factor, surpassing any and all economic data. This should really be re-named the “central bank” factor because in practice, the institution is usually the central bank.