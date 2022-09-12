The GBPJPY (A.K.A. the "guppy") is breaking some horizontal resistance at the 166.42 level however should find some key resistance at the 127% extension of the July 27th high to August 2nd lows. This is at 168.34. Above that is the very long term 61.8% retracement at 168.71 level which is also near the highs from the 20th of April and the 9th of June. Considering that the BOJ is stepping up verbal rhetoric on the weak JPY, selling GBPJPY near those levels makes sense since it is good risk/reward for fresh shorts.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls attack 0.6900 with eyes on China’s return, US inflation data
AUD/USD gains the buyer’s attention as it refreshes a fortnight high around 0.6900 ahead of the all-important US inflation data. Also keeping the Aussie pair on the watch is the return of China after a long weekend, as well as Thursday’s employment data from the Pacific major.
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0100 as traders await German data, US inflation
EUR/USD bulls struggle after refreshing one-month high, pokes short-term support of late. Pre-data anxiety, cautious mood ahead of China’s return seem to challenge immediate upside. Cautious optimism surrounding Ukraine-Russia tussle, ECB moves underpin bullish bias.
Gold jostles with $1,730 hurdle ahead of US inflation
Gold price grinds higher around a fortnight top after a two-day uptrend to $1,725 as traders await the all-important US CPI on Tuesday. The metal’s latest gains could be linked to the market’s optimism and likely preparations for today’s inflation numbers.
Top 3 Crypto Price Prediction: Are your bags packed for FOMO season?
The cryptocurrency market shows promising potential for more gains to come. Key levels have been identified. BTC maintains a steep uptrend rally throughout the weekend. ETH shows bullish strength as price targets $2,000. XRP underperforms.
US CPI Preview: Dollar set to climb on low core expectations, three scenarios Premium
Everybody wants to be ahead of the curve – the Fed ahead of inflation and market participants ahead of their peers. The dollar is already falling on expectations of easing prices – but this rush could prove premature. Low expectations for August's CPI report are a recipe for a greenback comeback.