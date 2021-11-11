While the EURUSD is below the 1.1500 level previous support (and March 2020 spike highs) the EURUSD is at risk of testing the 1.1350 level which is still about 100 pips away. Keep in mind the RSI is not oversold, but if we do trade to the 1.1350 level the risk may be for the bounce since (I am going to assume here) the RSI may be divergent at that time suggesting a bounce at the key 161% "Golden" Fibonacci extension of the March 2021 lows to May 2021 highs.
EUR/USD: Inches closer to 1.1420-10 support zone
EUR/USD bears take a breather around the July 2020 levels following a two-day downtrend, taking rounds to 1.1450 during Friday’s early Asian session. The major currency pair’s slump could be linked to the clear downside break of a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since early October.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3400 after printing fresh YTD lows in the 1.3360s
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3400, just above year-to-date lows printed earlier in the session. Worse than expected UK GDP data did little to impact GBP amid subdued Thursday trading conditions due to Veteran’s Day.
Gold: Bulls stay in charge towards critical daily resistance
Gold extended gains following the prior day's US Consumer Price Index which is a weight on real yields for which gold is regarded as the perfect hedge. XAU/USD rose from a low of $1,842 to $1,866 on Thursday, adding around 0.7% points by the close of Wall Street.
Shiba Inu must hold key support to avoid total capitulation
Shiba Inu price found itself a victim of the selling pressure faced across all financial markets on Wednesday. Shiba Inu has found some technical support at the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $0.000049, but buying appears to be drying up.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.