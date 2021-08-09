The EURUSD has been trading heavy and with the "stronger" US data as of late, the market is starting to anticipate the possibility of a "taper" of bond purchases by the FOMC by year end. As a result, the EURUSD looks set to test the horizontal support at the 1.1700 level which are also the March 2021 lows. A break of this level puts the 1.1655 level in view next.
