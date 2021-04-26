EURAUD – Potentially Bullish
If we look at the daily chart of EURAUD, we can see that Friday's session close resulted in a bullish kumo breakout. Looking at Tenkan Sen, we can see that it is flat, suggesting that we are likely to see some consolidation. It is also worth noting that Kijun Sen converges towards Tenkan Sen. Should Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen cross, our bullish outlook is invalidated. If the price breaks through the price level 1.56691, our view remains bullish, and a long position is favored. This outlook is further supported by the fact the future Kumo is bullish.
