Following the Fed Chair Powell’s speech on Friday, the DXY continued lower risking a longer-term reversal in the US Dollar. With the NFP data this week, and other key economic data points, the USD will be in a make-it-or-break-it situation for the US Dollar recovery.
A stronger number would strengthen the USD index as traders would anticipate a more hawkish FOMC statement (and possible taper announcement) on the 22nd. A weaker number would signal the Fed could push back the taper calls and the USD index may fall towards the 200dma. Needless to say, the 92.00-92.15 level channel support will be pivotal in the weeks ahead.
Listen in to get some of Blake Morrow’s key setups for next week.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report
EUR/USD trades around 1.1870 as the greenback remains on the back foot. Mixed US data continues weighing on the dollar, casing doubts about Fed tapering. The focus now shifts to the US Nonfarm Payroll report scheduled for Friday.
GBP/USD firms beyond 1.3800 on dollar’s weakness
GBP/USD is trading in the 1.3830 area, as the broad dollar’s weakness underpins the pair. Brexit-related shortages put a cap on the pair, alongside a scarce UK macroeconomic calendar.
XAU/USD weaker in range, dip sub- 1,1800 should attract buyers
High-yielding assets become more attractive after unimpressive US data. Investors pricing in a tepid US Nonfarm Payroll report and no tapering this year. Spot gold may fall further in the near term, with buyers awaiting around 1,797/1,800.
Cardano price primed for ultimate upswing to $3.40 before profit-taking
Cardano was in a perfect triangle aiming upwards. Buyers jumped the gun and tried to break the base earlier with regained sentiment in the markets. It will be vital that price action closes above $3.04 on the daily chart.
US August Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
Nonfarm Payrolls in US is expected to rise by 750,000 in August. There is a strong correlation between surprising NFP prints and major pairs' immediate movements. Investors are likely to react to a disappointing NFP more strongly than a positive reading.