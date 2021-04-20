After falling out of an ascending wedge, the DXY found support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at the 90.81 level today. One of the main reasons for the bounce in the US Dollar index was that stocks seem to have found near term resistance which in turn is attracting the "safe haven" bid of the US Dollar. This, on combination of the key Fib level, could allow for a bounce back towards the 200dma near the 92.00 level in the coming sessions.
EUR/USD retains weekly gains trades above 1.2000
EUR/USD peaked at 1.2079, now stable in the 1.2030 region. The shared currency holds on to recent gains despite renewed demand for its American rival.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 despite upbeat UK job figures
GBP/USD is extending its falls after retreating from 1.40 as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
XAU/USD clings to modest gains around $1,780 despite USD strength
The XAU/USD gained traction in the early American session and climbed to a daily high of $1,780. Although the greenback started to gather strength in the second half of the day, the pair stayed relatively resilient and was last seen rising 0.35% on the day at $1,778.
WeWork and Venmo join the Bitcoin craze while prices consolidate
The announcement by WeWork that it will begin accepting payments in select cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, Paxos, and several others, is another sign of adoption and follows the decision by Tesla to do the same
Bank of Canada Preview: Dovish surprise to lift USD/CAD
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% on Wednesday. However, the improving economic outlook and recent remarks from officials suggest that the BoC could become the first major central bank to lay out a roadmap out of the ultra-loose policy.