As discussed on the week ahead video this week, the DXY bullish view may be at risk. Technically, the #DXY US Dollar index is at pretty key support. The 1.0336 level is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the last two weeks range. It’s also channel support too. The 102.30 level represents the 2017 spike highs, post Covid spike highs (lockdown) and support from the lows on May 5th. A move below the 102.30 level would put the 50dma in view as a downside target for bears near term. RSI has also broken a trend line lower as well.
