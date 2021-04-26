Crude oil is building a symmetrical candle near term with support at the $59.75 level and resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at the $64.03 level. A breach of either level should set the pace for the coming weeks. RSI is mid range awaiting a breakout. In the event that we break lower below the $59.75 level, dips back to the $55 level, or 38% retracement would support. Resistance would be at the $68.00 level on a bullish breakout.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
EUR/USD keeps pressuring the 1.2100 threshold
EUR/USD peaked at 1.2116, holding nearby as investors await first-tier events scheduled for later this week. The greenback remains the weakest, despite a downturn in market’s mood.
GBP/USD loses ground as market’s mood turns sour
GBP/USD retreats from intraday highs as the dollar recovers its poise. BOE policymakers’ economic optimism not enough to boost the pound. Raising US Treasury yields provide support to the greenback.
XAU/USD bulls in charge ahead of the Fed
From a daily perspective, the price has failed at the downside, and although it penetrated some of the support, the bulls have stepped in and the price has closed at the 61.8% Fibo.
Enjin Coin price leads the cryptocurrency complex higher, but ENJ still range-bound
Enjin Coin price has commanded attention over the last 12+ hours with a gain of over 22% at the time of writing. However, it is essential to point out that ENJ is locked in a downtrend and is staring at formidable resistance at current levels.
Inflation spectre raised in raw materials
Small gains predominate across stock markets, as investors await Tesla earnings tonight, kicking off the big tech reporting bonanza.