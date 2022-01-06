All the talk in the market these days are that "rates are moving higher" globally, and they are not wrong. And when trying to gauge if the US bond market will continue lower (10yr yields towards 2%), sometimes helping confirm the move with other markets is very important.
What we see with the German 10yr bund we are at very critical support which has held as a pivot in the market on July 2016, January 2020, May 2021, November 2021 and today. A break of the 168.70 level could expose a move to the 167.41 level and also confirm yields are rising globally. Our assumption we are at risk of a breakdown tomorrow following the US jobs report.
