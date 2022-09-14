The AUDUSD could trade to new 52-week lows. The AUDUSD is coming close to the mid-July lows and the risk of a breakdown is highs for a couple reasons. The move on Sept 13-14th last month did two things: A break of the 61.8% Fibonacci level at .6891, and also a break of a descending channel. The breakout did not yield more gains, but the pair fell causing a false breakout of the channel. This price action should lead to a breakdown more times than not. And that is the risk for bulls near term. A break of the .6700 level should target channel support at .6610.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
