We have been bullish the AUDNZD since it broke the wedge resistance at 1.0350, and our target has been the 1.0550 level. We are almost there, and this is the 50% retracement of the June highs to the September lows. Daily RSI is reaching overbought, so we'd look for the 1.0540-1.0550 range to act as strong resistance in the coming sessions.
