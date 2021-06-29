The AUDNZD may be setting up and inverted head and shoulder pattern. Usually, these patterns don't get much attention from me, however this time may be a little different. Ther reason why is the move back in May as we broke back below the longer term trend line near the 107.00 level created the "head" but more importantly it was a false breakdown stopping out any longs. A move back above the 108.25 level would signal (to me) a possible move back above the 1.1000 level in the weeks ahead.
