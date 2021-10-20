The 10yr bond market broke the wedge lower the last couple sessions and is getting comfortable below previous support (current resistance) at 103'26. The risk is a continuation lower to the 129'17 then 127'29 level which would test the lows from December 2019. The rise in yields may catch the attention of the USD which could rally against other major currencies and influence equities at some point too. Higher yields may hinder any near term stock market rally.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south on renewed dollar’s demand
EUR/USD trades at the lower end of its recent range in the 1.1620 price zone, as the greenback benefited from the poor performance of equities and higher government bond yields.
GBP/USD pulls away from 1.3800 on renewed dollar's demand
GBP/USD retraced a portion of Wednesday's during the European trading hours pressured by the renewed USD strength and the souring market mood. With the latest US data failing to trigger a reaction, the pair retreats from 1.3800 but holds nearby.
Gold bulls maintain the pressure as inflation concerns are back
Gold trades at around $1,781.00 a troy ounce, flat on a daily basis. However, the bright metal has posted a higher high and a higher low for a fourth consecutive day, a sign that buyers are still interested in the safe-haven asset.
Nothing will stop the crypto bull run
Bitcoin hit new all-time highs and looks to set a new target of $100K as next significant number. ETH broke a bearish top line and could hit new all-time highs by the end of this week. XRP sees both bears and bulls waiting on the sideline.
Bitcoin soars, can the US economy be far behind? Premium
Bitcoin has had a most optimistic month, rocketing almost 60% higher in three weeks. The US economy is beset with labor shortages, inflation, falling growth and an inability to conclude the pandemic. Join our analysts for a look into two market visions.