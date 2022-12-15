10Y US Yields about to rebound higher?
The 10Y Us Yields have been pulling back since toping back in October at 4.33% but are they about to rebound from current levels?
The market has probably moved its expectations to far to fast while the move lower is technically defined as a descending triangle. For now we have found support at the 50% Fib of the last leg higher at 3.426%. A break above the descending T/L resistance should at least be good enough for a rebound to 3.8% if not higher.
