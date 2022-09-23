This week, we discuss why the Great British Pound continues to get hammered. From the split amongst policymakers at the Bank of England to the government setting out the most radical package of tax cuts since 1972. Has the probability of parity against the US dollar become more likely?

We also review the latest interest rate announcement from the US central bank and explain why the news was so negative for stocks on Wall Street, examine the decision by the Japanese authorities to intervene in their currency, and ask the question of whether the move by Credit Suisse to split up its investment bank will work.