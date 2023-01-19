S&P 500 didn‘t take kindly to deteriorating data – after a long time, bad news was indeed taken as bad news. The pivot hopes are receding, and recession prospects come to the fore, which was the subject of Tuesday‘s extensive analysis.

Let‘s move right into the charts.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook

S&P 500 has the nearest support at 3,895, and on the upside 3,915 can give the buyers some chance to think about retracement. The character of the market is slowly changing as 200-d moving average was rejected. Again, and the same goes if you‘re in favor of looking for a declining line connecting recent tops.

Credit markets

Bonds aren‘t supportive of any steep rally – it‘s flight to safety of Treasuries as economic prospects deteriorate. No animal spirits at the moment really.