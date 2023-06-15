Share:

Outlook: Today we get the Atlanta Fed update to GDPNow after retail sales, with an increasing number of folks watching it these days to see if we get much change from 2.2% last week.

See the weekly chart (futures). It will take quite a boost to get the euro solidly on the rise for sure. We can’t imagine what would it be…

The ECB meets today and we expect the same 25 bp hike so long expected, with a similar message to the Feds of more to come. It’s not clear the ECB can deliver the same shock value as the Fed, though, and the new terminal rate will likely be below the Fed’s.

A little nuance on the Fed’s decision: the dot plot shows the two rate increases to come would take the Fed funds rate to 5.5-5.75% until end 2025. For some reason this gets published at 5.60%, which is a number that never happens… See two versions of the dot-plot—the salmon one is from the FT and the white one is from the NYT. We are collecting these dot plots to show how pitiful they are as a forecasting or decin-making tool.Mr. Powell used an interesting phrase when speaking about bringing inflation down—the data has to be “credible evidence.” This means the Fed is disappointed at the slowing pace of the decline in inflation, especially core. The current Fed expectation is core dropping to 3.9% this year, compared to the embedded forecast at the March meeting for core to fall to 3.6% this year. The size—0.3%--may seem within the range of error, or something equally trivial, but not, apparently, to the Fed. It’s a rise from the earlier forecast and that is Not Good.

Core is expected to fall to 2.6% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025. The market is not waiting that long for its rate cuts! Meanwhile, the Fed is hanging on to the soft landing story. GDP should grow 1% this year, far up from the 0.4% they expected at the March meeting.

These are outrageous ideas. Doesn’t the Fed listen to the folks who say core inflation is overly influenced by shelter? That makes us wonder whether those watching the ECB are really paying attention to the role of energy prices in the inflation rate. CPI came in at 6.1% in May from 7.0%, but as Trading Economics was careful to note, “The decrease in inflation was primarily driven by a 1.7 percent decline in energy prices, following a 2.4 percent increase in April.”

As in the US, core, which excludes energy, was less hopeful. Core fell to 5.3% from 5.6%. beating expectations—but a far cry from the 2% target and higher than in the US. It has to remind us that the US is self-sufficient in energy and food.

Forecast: Pending the implications of US retail sales (which could be substantial), the markets are impressed with the Fed’s hawkish hold and it’s not likely the ECB can match it in terminal size or rhetoric. The Fed put a dent in risk-on sentiment. But some point to the idea that the end is in sight, and that restores some of that risk-on. If so, the dollar should suffer. Oddly, one of the beneficiaries of developing risk-on was Australia but the AUD had already gained too much, too fast and is now languishing.

