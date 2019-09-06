Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak in Zurich, Switzerland today but his most attentive audience will be 4,000 miles away in the financial district of New York.

Markets will be waiting for clues to the FOMC rate decision on the 18th of this month. The fed funds futures currently show a 91.2% chance of a 25 basis point cut.

CME Group

Mr. Powell’s appearance with Thomas Jordan the head of the Swiss National Bank at a question and answer session will be his last public event before the traditional Fed two week news blackout begins on Saturday.

Despite the market confidence that the Fed will offer more accommodation at this month’s meeting the policy and FOMC background for a reduction is far from standard.

As outlined in the last FOMC minutes several regional Fed presidents have said that the do not see a good economic case for further rate decreases while others noted that low inflation warranted a larger cut.

Chairman Powell has repeatedly stressed the need to reinforce the long running US expansion in the face of the China trade war, Brexit and the general slowdown in global economic growth. He referred to the 25 basis point rate reductions at the July 31st meeting as a form of insurance.

The almost two year old trade conflict with Beijing has played havoc with investment and prompted concerns that the pullback in business spending could spill over into the labor market which remains strong.

Weakness in the manufacturing sector, the PMI index in August dropped into contraction in August, has not yet affected the much larger service industries which comprise about two-thirds of US economic activity.

The economy expanded at a 2.55% rate in the first half of the year and is running at 1.5% in the third quarter according to the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model. Relatively good retail sales over the past five months have been supported by rising wages and compensation.

It is an open question how long the service sector can remain independent of a deepening manufacturing contraction and a global economic slowdown. Trade talk with China are scheduled to reopen in October with both sides voicing mild optimism.

In recent remarks Mr. Powell has remained open to a rate cut though he noted that international trade conflicts are without precedent in the post-war world and may not be amenable to monetary policy solutions.

Mr. Powell has also had recurring criticism from US President Donald Trump who has insisted that the Fed cut rates faster and farther. Mr. Powell has deflected saying only that the Fed does not take political considerations into account when setting policy.