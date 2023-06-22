Share:

Markets

Despite the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continuing to beat the hawkish drum during his second day of congressional testimony, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher on Thursday as investors lean into Tech and defensives and away from cyclicals, all while the macro data remains relatively solid -- but central banks turn a little bit more hawkish.

But with the Chair sticking to the latest FOMC meeting script, investors are likely heaving a sigh of relief as many feared that a more hawkish message could have been delivered to push market participants in a more convincing two-hike direction.

Macro releases continue to underscore the relatively robust growth trajectory of the US economy that aligns with the soft landing camp. On the labour market front, initial and continuing jobless claims were mostly in line with expectations showing little in the way of any surprising directional shifts in the ongoing rebalancing of the labour market following COVID-related distortions.

But pushing back against the steady state and the recent solid streak of activity data are ongoing concerns about monetary policy as the major central banks remain vigilant in their fight against core inflation.

However, the S&P 500 is not selling off today as a mix of new and traditional "defensives" is propping up the market. Mega-cap Tech shows particular strength in stark contrast to traditional pro-cyclicals, including Energy, Financials, and Industrials struggles.

Today's equity markets price action highlights an ongoing Mega tech conundrum for index investors. While AI-driven Mega tech looks attractive and is now considered the best "defensive" in town, is it wise to put all our index eggs in one basket, knowing that sharp declines in market breadth have typically been associated with large drawdowns in the subsequent months?

Asia markets

In the face of persistent growth headwinds that are now increasing in strength due to tighter global monetary policy Asian market and, particularly, China could continue to trade with a weaker bias.

And while most expect additional stimulus coming down the pipeline from Mainland policymakers, elevated debt levels and the "housing is for living in, not for speculation" mantra likely means that any property and infrastructure stimulus will not be of the large-scale variety.

Oil

Pressure on oil prices in recent weeks has been largely supply-driven. Now, oil markets are struggling against an even more hawkish monetary policy backdrop than anticipated, which could hurt demand. So seemingly, both sides of the supply and demand scale are leaning in the same bearish direction.

And the steep fall in principle benchmarks overnight suggests that energy traders are aligning views with their bond market colleagues and beginning to think central banks can not crack core inflation without inflicting some real economic pain.

Forex

The policy picture between the ECB and the Fed is more lagged than divergent, so interest rate differentials have not matched the move higher in EURUSD in recent weeks. And that is likely a key weak link in the Euro’s current topside momentum.

And if anything, the activity data is cutting against a bullish Euro narrative. So concerns could be building about the ECB over-tightening into a sharper-than-expected German recession.

Global manufacturing weakness has weighed on Euro area activity and is likely intertwined with sluggish China demand. Hence the weaker Yuan could start negatively affecting the Euro on what most expect an eventual break higher in USDCNH.

The Yuan continues to trade with a weaker bias due to external and domestic economic concerns, and a widening interest rate differential against G-5 hurts the medium-term outlook. And while traders expect more policy stimulus this year, it will be of the RRR, and OMO cut variety; hence it will be negative for the CNY, especially in an EM carry environment.

Bottom line: In a carry environment, it is hard for the dollar to enter a bear market as a high-yielder.