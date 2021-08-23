These are the highlights of the CFTC Positioning Report for the week ended on August 17th:
- Speculators added gross longs to their positions in the euro for the second week in a row, prompting net longs to rose to levels last seen in mid-July near 58K contracts. The move also motivated the net position on open interest to bounce above 8% (from 4.8%). EUR/USD saw another failed attempt to surpass 1.1800, always amidst the persistent improvement in the sentiment surrounding the dollar and the moderate risk aversion.
- Net longs in the dollar eased a tad to 2-week lows, although they remain in levels recorded back in March 2020. High volatility, prevailing risk-off mood and the usual taper chatter continued to support the positive momentum in the buck, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) finally breaking above the 93.00 yardstick.
- In the safe haven galaxy, net longs in CHF retreated to multi-week lows, while net shorts in JPY advanced to levels seen in early July, all against the backdrop of rising concerns on the progress of the delta variant, particularly in Asia, and declining US yields.
- The solid march of the dollar weighed on the sterling and dragged Cable further south in a context where the speculative community trimmed the net longs to 7-month lows. Doubts surrounding the recovery of the UK economy vs. perseverant COVID-19 concerns and the absence of signals from the BoE regarding the tapering of the bond-purchase programme kept the quid under pressure.
