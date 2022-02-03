Hawkish shifts from the BoE and ECB have caught investors on the hop today, prompting some strength in the euro and sterling but hitting indices on this side of the Atlantic, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
“It is the turn of the BoE and ECB to turn hawkish in their outlooks for monetary policy, but central banks around the globe face a tricky act as they look to rein in inflation without hitting consumer spending too hard.”
Hawks take flight at the Bank of England
The BoE, for once, as done as expected, raising rates to 0.5%. But the surprise appearance of a flight of hawks has prompted gains in the pound. It is clear that some policymakers are now very worried about inflation getting out of control, but while the bank is only supposed to worry about inflation and not the impact of rate hikes on the consumer, it will have to consider the risks of stalling economic growth with its tighter monetary policy. Some of that nervousness is being reflected across the FTSE 350 today, with stocks heading lower in the wake of the news.”
ECB shifts its tone too
“Markets barely had time to digest the BoE news before the ECB came thundering in with its own shift. A rate hike from this most dovish of central banks now looks very likely this year, having been viewed as all but impossible just a few months ago. But what it can do against soaring energy prices is debateable, and like the BoE, the ECB could find that its real power to support the economy is quite limited, if politicians refuse to shift their policy outlooks too.”
Markets still struggling in wake of Meta disappointment
“The growing optimism of the past few days has been rudely shattered by Meta’s terrible earnings. The shock is weighing on market sentiment, although of course the Nasdaq is the hardest hit. Investors thought that they could breathe more easily as earnings remained solid, but the sight of one of the market’s darlings suffering a brutal fall from grace has diminished the appetite of many to buy the dip.”
