This week, three countries are in focus. There are central bank meetings scheduled in Hungary (Tuesday) and Czechia (Wednesday). In Hungary, we expect further normalization of interest rates and a decline of the one-day deposit rate. In Czechia, on the other hand, stability of rates is the most-likely scenario. The third country in which interesting data will be released is Poland, as industrial output and retail sales growth for May will be published, giving an already pretty accurate picture of the economic development in the second quarter. The unemployment rates will be published in Slovakia, Croatia and Hungary, alongside wage growth figures in Croatia and Poland. Producer prices will also be published in Slovenia and Poland. Last but not least, on Friday (June 23) after market close, Fitch is scheduled to revise Hungary’s rating. In January, it changed the outlook from stable to negative. Therefore, we cannot rule out a downgrade scenario for the upcoming revision.
FX market developments
Over the last week, CEE currencies have weakened against the euro. While in the cases of the Czech koruna, Polish zloty and Romanian leu, the depreciation was rather marginal, the Hungarian forint has weakened by almost 1.5%. This week, there are two central bank meetings in the region. On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank is expected to continue with the normalization of interest, rates as there was no material change in the macroeconomic development or risk assessment. On Wednesday, in Czechia, we expect the policy rate to remain unchanged, as the recent data was anti-inflationary (inflation declined, nominal wage growth was below 10% in the first quarter). The main focus remains the timing of the monetary easing. At the end of the week, Hungary’s rating revision by Fitch may be a market-moving event if the agency decides to downgrade Hungary.
Bond market developments
CEE government bonds reacted to the ECB’s rate hike and clear signal on further tightening at July’s meeting by erasing some gains from the first half of the week, when recession fears and bets on the Fed pausing the hiking cycle were supportive for bonds. At the end, yields went up in the entire region on a weekly basis, with Romania an outlier, as hefty demand from offshore clients for ROMGBs were driving yields down. This week, the Slovak debt agency ARDAL will reopen four bonds but likely in lower volume compared to previous monthly auctions. ARDAL is very close to its full-year issuance plan, with only EUR 1bn left after the placement of a syndicated bond issue worth EUR 2bn, and there are four auctions scheduled for the remainder of this year, so ARDAL can be more selective. On Friday, the rating review of Hungary by Fitch Ratings will be closely watched. There is a material risk of Hungary being downgraded to BBB- because Fitch had Hungary on a negative outlook for some time and the main concerns related to EU funds have not been fixed. If Fitch downgrades Hungary, the rating would be in line with S&P’s assessment, which already downgraded Hungary’s rating in January and on a par with the sovereign rating of Romania.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
