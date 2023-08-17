Share:

Notes/observations

- European bourses continued recent weakness, given tailwind by FOMC minutes yesterday which indicated potentially further hikes down the road, leading to reawakening of BoE rate expectations in Europe, with rising Gilt yields (10yr reached highest since 2008), GBP and odds for a hike at next meeting. Minutes essentially reinforced themes of stubborn inflation with resilient economic data seen in GDP, jobs and wages recently.

- ECB Kazaks was the first ECB member in nearly two weeks to speak, noting any additional rate hike would be small.

- Norway Central Bank (Norges) hiked Deposit Rate by 25bps as expected and sees another hike in Sept.

- Spots of China stress continued to show with regional announcements to spur growth. Xiamen and Nancheng relaxed a few mortgage rules.

- Asia closed lower with NZX50 under-performing at -1.0%. EU indices are -0.1% to -0.4%. US futures are +0.1%. Gold +0.1%, DXY 0.0%; Commodity: Brent +0.1%, WTI +0.1%, TTF +1.9%; Crypto: BTC -2.1%, ETH -1.6%.

Asia

- Japan July Trade Balance moved back into deficit as exports declined for 1st time in over two years (-¥78.7B v +¥47.9Be; Exports Y/Y: -0.3% v -0.2%e; Imports Y/Y: -13.5% v -15.2%e).

- Australia July Employment Change: -14.6K v +15.0Ke; Unemployment Rate: 3.7% v 3.6%e.

- RBNZ Gov Orr testified in Parliament that was confident that inflation pressures were coming out now. Country going through a necessary economic slowdown.

- Japan’s 20-year JGB auction registered its lowest bid-to-cover since Sep, 2022 and produced the widest tail since 1987.

Europe

- UK PM Sunak said to continue commitment its policy on the triple lock on UK state pension despite the rate of inflation.

Americas

- FOMC July Minutes showed that most members believed inflation risks could require more hikes; Most officials saw significant upside risks to inflation; Inflation remains elevated. Some officials worried that tighter financial conditions could cause a sharper slowdown than expected. Two officials favored holding policy at July meeting.

- (US) Atlanta Fed GDPNow raised its Q3 GDP forecast from 5.0% to 5.8%.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.35% at 453.70, FTSE -0.27% at 7,337.21, DAX -0.18% at 15,761.75, CAC-40 -0.18% at 7,246.89, IBEX-35 -0.04% at 7,246.89, FTSE MIB -0.27% at 28,093.00, SMI -0.58% at 10,928.80, S&P 500 Futures +0.12%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open generally lower and remained under pressure through the first hours of trading; all sectors start the day in the red; less negative sectors include health care and materials; sectors leading the way to the downside include communication services and industrials; Schaffner receives takeover offer from TE Connectivity; BAE Systems confirms to acquire Ball Aerospace; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Nice, Tapestry, Dole and Walmart.

Equities

- Energy: ITM Power [ITM.UK] +4.5% (FY23 results), DNO International [DNO.NO] -1.0% (Q2 results; partly resumed production at its Tawke field).

- Financials: Aegon [AGN.NL] -4.5% (H1 results).

- Healthcare: Coloplast [COLOB.DK] -6.5% (Q3 results).

- Industrials: Schaffner Holding [SAHN.CH] +75% (receives offer from TE Connectivity for CHF505/shr), BAE Systems [BA.UK] -4.0% (confirms to acquire the Ball Aerospace business from Ball Corporation for $5.55B in cash), Maersk [MAERSKB.DK] -1.5% (market update), Meyer Burger [MBTN.CH] -4.5% (H1 results).

- Technology: Adyen [ADYEN.NL] -8.5% (H1 results; competition in US), Fastned [FAST.NL] +6.0% (H1 results).

Speakers

- ECB's Kazaks (hawk, Latvia) noted that it was good news that inflation was slowing. Believed any additional rate hikes would be small.

- Norway Central Bank (Norges) Policy Statement noted that policy rate was having a tightening effect, pressures in economy were easing. Future decisions to be data dependent. If economy evolved as expected then policy rate would be raised further at the September meeting.

- Norway Central Bank (Norges) Gov Bache post rate decision press conference noted that had yet to see the full impact of prior tightening. Believe a somewhat higher policy rate would be needed to turn inflation to target but did not want to hike rates more than required.

- Philippines Central Bank Policy Statement reiterated stance that was prepared to resume tightening if necessary. Inflation risks remain titled to the upside and recognized the challenging outlook for domestic economic growth.

- China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) stated that govt was evaluating impact of US Pres Biden's investment rules; Reviewing exporters' applications on rare chip metals.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was on firm footing as recent FOMC July minutes painted a hawkish stance, with members saying inflation risks could require more hikes, while two (non-voting) members favored holding policy. Greenback benefiting as UST 10-year tested above 4.30 (highest level since Oct 2022). Some risk aversion flows aiding the USD as concerns resurfaced about the Fed's further policy tightening.

- USD/JPY at 146.15 area by mid-session as yen weakness continued to be a theme. Policy divergence being the key driver in price action. A resilient US economy underscored the need for higher-for-longer interest rates, while a strikingly ultra-dovish BOJ bias remained.

- EUR/USD staying below the 1.09 level while GBP/USD held on to the bulk of its post UK CPI gains from Wed.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands July Unemployment Rate: 3.6% v 3.5% prior.

- (PH) Philippines Central Bank (BSP left the Overnight Borrowing Rate unchanged at 6.25% (as expected).

- (NO) Norway Central Bank (Norges) raised the Deposit Rate by 25bps to 4.00% (as expected).

- (ES) Spain Jun Trade Balance: -€2.4B v -€3.1B prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong July Unemployment Rate: 2.8% v 2.9%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Jun Trade Balance: €12.5B v €4.0Be; Trade Balance NSA (unadj): €23.0B v €0.2B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR240B vs. INR240B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) sold total €8.436B vs. €7.5-8.5B indicated range in 2026, 2029 and 2031 Bonds.

- Sold €3.280B in 2.50% Sept 2026 Oat; Avg Yield: 3.12% v 3.05% prior, bid-to-cover: 2.39x v 2.57x prior.

- Sold €2.909B in 2.75% Feb 2029 Oat; Avg Yield: 3.04% v 2.86% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.21x v 2.55x prior.

- Sold €2.247B in 1.5% May 2031 Oat; Avg Yield: 3.05% v +1.94% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.12x v 2.05x prior.

Looking ahead

- (IL) Israel Aug 12-month CPI Forecast: No est v 2.8% prior.

- (BR) Brazil CONAB Sugarcane and Ethanol Production Report.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa July SACCI Business Confidence: No est v 106.9 prior.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 12-month Bills.

- 05:50 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €0.5-1.0B in 2027, 2038I/L Bonds (Oatei).

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON300M in 6-month bills.

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON500 M in 7.20% Oct 2033 bonds.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Aug FGV Inflation IGP-10 M/M: -0.3%e v -1.1% prior.

- 07:00 (FI Finland to sell Bonds through Ori Auction.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Breman.

- 08:30 (US) Aug Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook: -10.0e v -13.5 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 240Ke v 248K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.70Me v 1.684M prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jun Int’l Securities Transactions (CAD): No est v 11.2B prior.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Traders Survey.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Aug 11th: No est v $586.6B prior.

- 10:00 (US) July Leading Index: -0.4%e v -0.7% prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 2 Year Bonds.

- 19:01 (UK) Aug GfK Consumer Confidence: -29e v -30 prior.

- 19:30 (JP) Japan July National CPI Y/Y: 3.3%e v 3.3% prior; CPI Ex Fresh Food (core) Y/Y: 3.1%e v 3.3% prior; CPI Ex-Fresh Food/Energy (core-core) Y/Y: 4.3%e v 4.2% prior.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.