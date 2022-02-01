While in the first year of the crisis, the central banks had to face a collapse of the economy, in the second year they had to deal with soaring inflation. What will be the challenge in 2022? We think it will be the labour markets. These will determine whether inflation and interest rates will return to pre-crisis levels.
The reason why the assessment is so difficult is that the crisis has thrown the labour markets into disarray. In the first phase, sectors were affected to different degrees. In the second phase, when the economy started to pick up again, there were massive shifts in demand. Public aid packages had cushioned the decline in incomes. Services, however, remained in limited supply or were shunned. The result was strong demand for goods, which created bottlenecks. Other sectors also benefited from the crisis. On the other hand, some sectors not only suffered demand losses but also did not find enough workers willing to return when the economy ramped up, so they too suffered from labour shortages. The question is whether labour demand and supply are finding a balance again or whether scarcity is the new normal. In our special section, you will find our stocktaking and analysis of the labour markets in the Eurozone and the USA.
As always, however, the publication begins with an assessment of interest rate developments in the Eurozone and the USA. In this environment, which is still defined by the turmoil of the pandemic, it is difficult to assess lasting trends, which are, however, the basis for monetary policy. The central banks have low visibility, which accordingly creates uncertainty in the markets.
Looking beyond the crisis, the next challenge for central banks awaits in the form of the transformation of the economy to CO2 neutrality. This could already be the topic for 2023 or 2024.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
