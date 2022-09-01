Major central banks doubled down on their intention to fight high inflation in August. Fed Chair Powell struck a fairly hawkish tone in his speech at the Jackson Hole conference, signalling that Fed is committed to bringing inflation down even if it requires an extended period of below-trend growth and some weakening in labour market conditions. ECB officials echoed this view, with notably the influential member of ECB’s executive board, Isabel Schnabel, stating that a recession and higher unemployment rates in the euro area may be needed to bring inflation lower. In light of these hawkish ECB officials’ comments we changed our ECB rate call on 29 August, now expecting ECB to hike 75bp on its September meeting (up from 50bp), followed by 50bp in October and 25bp in December. In sum, we now see the end-point of the ECB deposit rate at 1.5% (up from 1% previously).
European inflation developments in August underscored the need for ECB action. The yearly headline and core CPI inflation was 9.1% and 4.3% in August, respectively, way above the ECB’s 2% inflation target. Both service and non-energy industrial goods inflation ticked higher. With higher gas and electricity prices yet to fully feed through to consumers, we doubt that we have seen the inflation peak in the euro area yet, despite slowing demand and weakening pricing power. The surge in electricity and gas prices on fear of full cut-off of Russian gas led European policymakers proposed a price cap, although details will first be known mid-September. In the US, the July CPI figures showed moderating inflation pressures, as prices stalled compared with a month earlier due to the decline in gasoline prices. However, inflation pressures and labour markets still remain too strong for the Fed.
The global economy shows clear signs of slowing. In the euro area services activity stagnated and manufacturing slipped further into recession territory. New business was down in both the manufacturing and service sectors, suggesting little prospect of an improvement in production ahead Manufacturing PMIs. In the US, the manufacturing index declined more than expected though remaining above 50. Service sector growth also slowed faster than expected, as firms' expectations of incoming new business and employment growth ticked lower. On the positive side, consumer confidence rebounded slightly in the US and euro area, possible spurred by lower gasoline prices. Our recession model indicators for the US and Eurozone show that a recession is nearing, especially in the euro area, which we see falling into a mild recession in H2 this year.
Over the last month, geopolitical tensions intensified between the US and China. The trigger was US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visit to Taiwan, which prompted a very strong reaction from China. While risks are rising, we still see a rather small probability of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan in the next couple of years (20%) as the costs for China are too high. However, the risk will increase over the coming years in our view and with that the risks of possible Western sanctions and restrictions. This will likely prompt companies to increasingly consider investment and production in China on 11 August and on the economic implications, Research China - The risk of a Taiwan war and what it implies - part 2, 19 August) .
