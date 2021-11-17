Outlook: We get housing data today and tomorrow. At a guess, energy costs and speculation about the Fed nominations will lead the news. As noted above, there is chatter about the US and China getting together to release supplies from their respective strategic reserves. We say “when pigs fly.”

As for the Fed nomination, current chief Powell has done an excellent job and there is no reason for him not to be re-nominated—except the other candidate is female and the Biden gang is nothing if not politically correct. We say it’s a toss-up.

We tend to think economic conditions and central banks are driving relative yields and currencies, without giving due consideration to political stuff, like Russia withholding natural gas or releasing some out to the European countries that rely on it. One report has it that gas prices are 7% higher in Europe this morning from a 16% surge yesterday, in part on a shutdown of the Belarus pipeline to Poland. Meanwhile, Germany caused a delay in one of the Nord pipelines (Nordstream 2) for regulatory reasons, so it’s not just Putin pulling the puppet strings. Gittler at BD Swiss reports Dutch natural gas futures are up 22% from Monday’s closing level and UK natural gas prices also jumped 17%. Lest we forget, a surge in energy prices has preceded most of the recessions in the past 50 years.

Another issue along the same lines—the causes of inflation—is the old tariffs imposed by Trump. One analyst said these cost the average household $600-900 per year, and before they hit the consumer, they hit the importer. Apparently, the Biden administration is trying to figure out how to get rid of the tariffs while at the same time sending the same message to China—you are cheating and we know it and please stop. But Pres Biden fears looking weak, and rightly so.

Another thing not to forget: central banks can’t fix the most pressing problems leading to inflation--supply constraints/bottlenecks and energy price rises. Besides, if energy price crises have preceded most of the recessions over the past 50 years, it would be foolish to raise rates just as the economy is slowing down.

Ah, but it’s not. We got a jolt yesterday on the Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast for Q4—a tremendous 8.7%, up from 8.2% in the last release. Again the factors pushing the number up is higher growth in real personal consumption expenditures and real gross private domestic investment. Weirdly, real government spending fell (from 3.5% to 2.9%). Broken record time—you can’t have stagflation without the stagnation part, and this is definitely not stagnation (and may only look like it a year from now when more sedate numbers deliver a percentage drop—the base effect).

The inflation story is being whipped into hysteria in some quarters. The FT’s Martin Wolf, sometimes a brave lone voice in the wilderness but sometime the boy crying wolf, has the splendid chart here. His argument is familiar—price rises are at risk of becoming permanent. “Moreover, even if one is more optimistic than this, it seems impossible to justify present monetary policy settings, especially in the US. Current policy would make sense in a depression. But we no longer risk a depression.” Besides, inflation expectations are rising, and while not where they probably should be, a loud warning. Wolf feels the worriers like Larry Summers are being vindicated.

Not so fast. We happen to agree that the supply chain problems are not going to get fixed in the next six months—blame the city government owners of the ports like Long Beach as well as price-gouging shippers and warehousers. We also worry about those inelastic housing costs and the price of gas, but at the same time there is enough doubt the trajectory of the pandemic to warrant central bank caution. If we get a 4th wave in the US, as seems to be happening in Germany, the wildly high numbers we see now can fade awfully fast. Last weekend TreasSec Yellen said the future of the economy and its price trends depends on the pandemic, and as noted, Yellen is usually right.

While the 10-year yield is starting to reflect inflation expectations, it’s still far off what it might be if the market actually believed inflation is persistent and high. This could imply the market is underpricing the risk of inflation. Does this mean confidence in the Fed is “too high?” The lowish 10-year in the face of high inflation means something is screwed up.

Maybe the bond boys believe the rate hikes next year are going to crush inflation and tamp down the economy at the same time. A Morgan Stanley analyst told the WSJ “… his team moved recently to bet on a wider gap between short- and long-term Treasury yields, judging that the market will ultimately price in more long-term inflation risk and not just near-term interest-rate increases.”

If we interpret this correctly, never a sure thing when it comes to bond market psychology, that means the short end (2 to 5-years) should be going up sharply while the 10-year remains relatively tame. This is termed a flattening of the yield curve. Does that mean it could invert? An inverted yield curve means bond traders expect a recession. We are not there but let’s keep an eye peeled. Then the question becomes whether the dollar can retain its strong support if and when the yield curve inverts. Considering how overbought the dollar is, we might start worrying about a pullback that has some yield story behind it. Not today, but not next year, either.

Inflation Watch: We might be nearing a dangerous level of capacity utilization, a traditional harbinger of inflation. Yesterday’s industrial production was a hefty rise of 1.6% (or 5.1% y/y), taking it back to pre-pandemic levels after a scary 1.3% fall in September. Granted, some of the gain is due to recovery from the hurricane, but the important metric is (arguably) capacity utilization, up 1.2% to 76.4%. This is still below the long-run average—see the chart-- but it’s a highish number and above consensus expectations.

Over the years, capacity utilization of 80% and more is considered inflationary. The current 76.4% is nearing that, just not there yet. Or is it? We don’t argue with the statistics, but consider two things—first, that true industrial production (like tractors) is a falling proportion of the US economy and under 20%. As part of that, industrial production includes a lot of stuff that is not outright manufacturing, like electricity generation. Secondly, some businesses are so tech oriented that its “capacity” is measured in humans with the right college degrees and tech skills. As we used to joke about valuing ad agencies, the assets go down the elevator and out the door every night. Accordingly, we are not all that impressed with the 76.4% number—but generation after generation has been taught the 80% “rule” and if they see inflation looming, perhaps they make it a self-fulfilling prophecy.

