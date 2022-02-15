Market overview

Central banks move forward tightening prospects

The past month there has been one overarching theme: central banks moving forward tightening prospects amid high inflation proving more persistent. The Fed continues to turn increasingly hawkish following yet another strong upside surprise in US inflation. Markets are now pricing more than six 25bp rate hikes in 2022. Our base case is that the first Fed hike will come in March at the size of 50bp and 25bp on each of the following six meetings this year (200bp in total). Bank of England and many central European central banks have continued to hike policy rates and even the ECB has shifted stance on inflation, opening the door for a rate hike this year. One of the few central banks that has maintained a dovish stance is the Riksbank that still signals the first hike in H2 2024. Oil prices have continued to rally but with the outlook for more supply from OPEC+, potential Iran nuclear deal and a rebound in USD leaves room for a move lower later in the year.

Central bank repricing takes centre stage jointly with geopolitics

Broad central bank repricing has been key in G10 space the past month as both the Fed and ECB have turned increasingly hawkish. NOK has seen support on notably the short-term theme of unwinding COVID fears and the equity flows supporting materials, energy and value since end of last year, but has overall traded quite volatile the past month and is currently trading below the 10.10 level. EUR/SEK has continued its move higher on rebalancing flows and monetary policy divergence. Despite the Bank of England increasing the Bank Rate to 0.50% at the February meeting, EUR/GBP has continued to move higher since the beginning of the month. The continued rise in energy prices on the back of, among others, geopolitics are noteworthy a negative for EUR/USD.

We keep our current forecast on EUR/USD unchanged at 1.08 in 12M, as we see policy makers as having become increasingly committed to curtail global inflation by tightening financial conditions; and further, the economic cycle is slowing. Thus, we see the surprise potential for the European economy as small. We continue to expect EUR/NOK to move higher going into 2022 on the back of a shift in the global investment environment, tighter global liquidity conditions, less fiscal NOK buying and shakier risk appetite. With a dovish repricing of the Riksbank and outlook of global growth decelerating, we remain bearish on the SEK in the medium-term and target EUR/SEK at 10.60 in 12M. GBP strength has likely come to an end and we see a flat forecast profile at 0.84 in the coming 12M.

