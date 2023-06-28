Share:

After an explosive start to the month, Gold prices have pulled back on routine end of quarter profit-taking as traders square up positions – ready to capitalize on the precious metals next big move.

Once again, these big market moves have presented savvy traders with a series of highly lucrative opportunities to profit from the recent macro-driven rally as well as the huge price reversal that has subsequently followed.

Throughout this month’s reports, we continuously highlighted that the precious metal will move in a very predictable trend – enabling savvy traders to bank spectacular back to back gains of 10% or higher, almost on a weekly basis. Once again, everything we identified has played out exactly as predicted!

This week is all about Global Monetary Policy with trader’s attention firmly focused on the European Central Bank’s Annual Forum, where the world’s top central bankers have gathered to delivered a stern and unified message that they “will break the back of stubborn inflation, at any cost necessary, even if that comes at the cost of breaking the economy”.

That hawkish message has been relayed loud and clear from the ECB’s version of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole Economic Summit, which kicked off Monday and features a host of heavy hitters including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda.

Inflation is not only a U.S problem, but also a global one. Nearly every major economy around the world right now, is fighting significant price growth due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, global supply-chain disruptions, unprecedented stimulus measures, Russia's on-going war in Ukraine, the EV transition and of course the global energy crisis, which has once again been ignited after European Natural Gas prices racked up a triple digit gain, earlier this month.

In recent days, nearly every major policymaker at the ECB's Annual Forum has signalled that rising prices are one of the biggest near-term economic risks for central banks this year. Not a single policymaker expects inflation to fall back to their 2% target in the next 12-24 months – strengthening the case to continue hiking rates at upcoming policy meetings in July and September – potentially all the way through till December.

However, there’s a problem! Current economic and financial market conditions can't handle anymore rate hikes.

The further we go into restrictive territory, the more likely it becomes that we begin to see black swan events – just like we have seen recently with the second, third and fourth largest bank failures in history, which have all occurred in past two months.

Those hikes have also pushed mortgage rates up by more than double. Credit card debt has surpassed $1 trillion for the first time ever. Bankruptcy filings are at their highest level since 2008. While overly inflated assets such as real-estate and equities are beginning to wobble.

As savvy traders very well know – the time to take action is not at the time of the risk event, but before the risk is realized. Now is the optimal time to prepare your portfolio and get ready to capitalize on the markets next big move.

